European U17 Championships Six Medals Secured

Team Ireland will return from the European U17 Championship in Germany with, at minimum, 6 medals following the first day of quarter finals yesterday.



369 boxers are contesting the tournament from Albania, Azerbaijan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine



Co-Captain Cassie Henderson has climbed the first step of the 70kg podium following her 5-0 quarter final win over Magdalena Lewkowicz of Poland in her debut contest of the tournament.. Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Cassie contests for a medal up-grade on Monday, against the winner of the bout between Italy and Lithuania



Tipperary’s Isabelle Hawkins has won at least a bronze medal in emphatic style – by way of a first round RSC in her quarter final against Marisol Rivetti of Italy. Isabelle is back between the ropes on Monday, boxing for an up-grade against the winner of the contest between Lithuania and Ukraine



54kg Paige Nickels is assured of at least a bronze medal, after her 5-0 quarter final victory over Aleksandra Halbina of Poland. Judges scored the bout 26:30; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30, reflecting a point deduction for Halbina. Paige boxes for a medal up-grade on Monday, against the winner of the bout now underway between Georgia and Greece.



Pat Stokes has won, at minimum, a 46kg bronze with a 5-0 quarter final win over Thomas Lido of Italy. The bout was scored: 29:28; 30:27; 29:28; 30:27; 29:28. Pat steps back between the ropes on Monday, contesting for an up-grade against the winner of the contest between Israel an Romania.



50kg Kristian Jubani has claimed a podium finish with a 5-0 quarter final win over England’s Azaan Hussain. The final scores: 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 28:29; 27:30. Kristian is back in action on Monday, boxing for a medal up-grade against the winner of the bout now underway between Greece and Montenegro



46kg Louise Joyce of Olympic BC, Mullingar exits the championship at QF stage, following a brave performance against 2024 Junior European Champion, England’s Lily Basset. The 5-0 decision was scored 27:29; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30, reflecting a point deduction for the Irish boxer. Louise’s Championship journey has included a 4-1 split decision win over Italy’s Michela Guglielmon



Emmet Shields of Glasnevin BC Dublin has bowed-out of the championhips at 48kg quarter final stage, following a 5-0 quarter final decision to his opponent, 2023 European School champion, Mykhailo Sydorenko of Ulraine. Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Emmet’s championship journey has included a Last 32 win over Aaron Rakk of Germany and a Last 16 win over Israle’s Alon Amzaleg



John Ward of Monivea BC Galway exits at 75kg quarter final stage, following a 5-0 decision in favour of his opponent, England’s Michael Maughan, scored 26:30; 27:30; 26:30; 27:30; 27:30. John’s Championship journey has included a Last 16 win over Italy’s Jacopo Ferati.



Team Ireland is led and managed by Anna Moore of St. Francis BC, Limerick and Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford. The team is coached by Valerie Hamilton of St. Francis BC, Limerick, Liam Cunningham of Saints BC, Antrim, Linda Morgan of Arklow BC, Wicklow and John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry. Joe Lowe of St. Paul’s ABC Belfast has been nominated as an R&J.



