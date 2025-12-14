European U17 Championships NINE Fight for Medals Today

Sunday is the second and final day of Quarter Finals, and 9 Team Ireland boxers will contest for medals.



50kg Lucie Prentice is first up of the day, opening procedings in Ring A’s Afternoon Session against Romania’s Iasmina-Georgiana Moraru. Three contests later, in Bout 4 Alesha Mullis Boyle takes on Ukraine’s Kateryna Moroz in a 66kg quarter final. 52kg Sean Kelly is in action against Tamás Ónodi of Hungary in Bout 6. Two contests later, in Bout 8, 57kg Kalib Walshe takes on France’s Djibril Bouaoun.



Kai Dynes Murphy boxes his 66kg quarter final in Bout 12 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, against Bohdan Kozak of Ukraine.



63kg Claire Crowley boxed for a medal against Zoë Vogels of Netherlands in Bout 7 of Ring A’s Evening Session. 60kg Jason Donoghue is in action in Bout 12 of the same ring and session, taking on Raul Barone of Italy



Abby Murray opens her account at 48kg quarter final stage, taking on Serena Mali of England in Bout 2 of Ring B’s Evening Session – and seven contests later, in Bout 9, 54kg Michael McDonagh boxes for a medal against Italy’s Francesco Zonile.



Schedu