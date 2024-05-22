Hurt Game – Amanda Serrano makes bold Katie Taylor rematch prediction

Amanda Serrano says she hurt Katie Taylor before and will do so again.

The Irish Icon and Puerto Rican hero meet in a repeat of their historic April 2022 Madison Square Garden clash later this Summer.

‘The Real Deal’, who suffered a points defeat in the first epic encounter, says she had the Bray fighter hurt during that bout.

The New York-based multi-weight world champion predicts the latter will happen again when they repeat in a fight, that co-mains a Netflix broadcasted MVP promoted July 22 bill alongside heavyweight legend Mike Tyson and social media star Jake Paul – and thus is confident she will ensure the former doesn’t.

Two-weight undisputed champion Taylor is favourite going into the rematch. The fact it plays out up at light-welterweight plays into that.

The Jake Paul promoted 35-year-old is open about being more at home at super featherweight but says she will bring her power up through the divisions with her.

“I believe I won, I hurt Katie, I think going up another division I can do the same thing. My power is going to come with me,” she said.

“This is a great opportunity for both of us and it is what it is. I just got to eat more.”

Discussing the weight element further she says “Everyone knows I’m the unified featherweight champion. I’ve said it many times that anything over that is hard for me. Obviously 135, I could make it, but for the opportunity to face Katie Taylor, I took the fight.

“Now the same thing. 140, her team said to do it at 140, I really want the fight, the fight is for the fans so greatness requires sacrifice and once again I’m sacrificing my body and sacrificing everything to go up three divisions. The last time it was two divisions,”

On the change in weight for the second meeting, the Wicklow wonder said: “I feel really good at this weight. Lots of women fighters do go up and down the weights so I do feel very, very strong at this weight. The last fight myself and Amanda fought was an epic fight, it was an iconic fight, it was in front of 20,000 people in Madison Square Garden and it felt like the whole of Puerto Rico and Ireland were there in the stadium that night.

“Now we get to do it again in front of 100,000 people. This is amazing for the sport, live on Netflix. Just thank you so much to MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) for giving me this opportunity. This is absolutely iconic.”