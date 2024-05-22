BACK ON – Prizefighter path re opens for Aaron McKenna

It’s back on!

Aaron McKenna has a massive Prizefighter chance once again and will compete in a re-imagined version of the tournament in Japan.

The Monaghan native was meant to compete in the ‘bigger, better and greater than ever before’ version of the tournament in March but his quarter-final clash didn’t materialize along with any of the proposed last 16 clashes.

There were fears the middleweight’s breakout chance and the chance to win $1million was gone.

However, Matchroom confirmed new dates and venues for the competition.

A press release began: ‘The eagerly awaited return of Prizefighter has officially been confirmed for Monday, July 15 – shown live on DAZN (excluding Asia).

“The Quarter-Finals of the tournament will be held at Osaka’s Yamato Arena with WBC-OPBF Middleweight Champion Kuzuto Takesako replacing Anauel Ngamissengue in the line-up.”

McKenna will be out to establish his future world title challenger credentials with ’The Silencer’ out to make a big impression in Japan. Ireland’s McKenna will face unbeaten, 23-year-old American-Puerto Rican Jeovanny Estela in his quarter final.

It’s a massive opportunity for ‘The Silencer’ to make some serious noise and boost his bank balance.

The first installment of Prizefighter, when £25,000 was the winner’s cheque, was good to Irish fighters, Martin Rogan won the first-ever tournament to launch his career, Willie Casey shot to fame winning Prizefighter the super bantamweight, while Jono Carroll secured a Matchroom contract when he was a 14/1 winner and Mike Perez reinjected life into his career when he won at heavyweight.

Each Fight Night in the series will also be incentivised with a bumper $100,000 knockout bonus on offer for successful fighters who stop their opponents inside the distance.

If there are four knockouts, for instance, the pot will be split accordingly meaning each fighter would pocket $25,000 each.

Prizefighter Quarter-Final Draw in Full:

Kunimoto vs Kani

Dickinson vs Takesako

Yilixiati vs Conway

McKenna vs Estela

Meet the fighters:

Riku Kunimoto (10-1, 4 KOs), Japan

Eiki Kani (8-3-3, 4 KOs), Japan

Kieron Conway (20-3-1, 5 KOs), England

Mark Dickinson (6-0, 2 KOs), England

Jeovanny Estela (14-0, 5 KOs), Puerto Rico

Aaron McKenna (18-0, 9 KOs), Ireland

Kuzuto Takesako (16-2-1, 15 KOs), Japan

Ainiwaer Yilixiati (19-1, 14 KOs), China