Thomas Carty plots Dublin Irish title party

Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] isn’t giving up on his Irish heavyweight title dream telling his fellow green giants he will eventually make them an offer they can’t refuse.

The Celtic Warriors Gym fighter has been clear about his desire to become the first Irish heavyweight champion since now WBC world champion Tyson Fury.

The issue of an opponent has been raised, there aren’t that many active big men with BUI licenses, but the popular southpaw, who fights in Belfast on Saturday suggests that’s not an issue.

Carty claims there are heavyweights to fight for the title and they will be eventually tempted to the forefront when he gets a bit more financial clout.

“There are heavyweights in Ireland that will fight if the money is right,” he tells Boxing Tickets NI.

“As I get bigger I’m able to offer these guys more money. No one is going to beat me for an Irish title I just need one of these guys to get in the ring and fight. There are lads that are heavyweights in Ireland, in the rankings, I just need one of them to stand in the ring with me and let me collect the belt. As I get bigger I can offer more money to these guys, they’ll see dollar signs and they’ll get in the ring with me.”

The southpaw, who lends his weight to the eagerly anticpated Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriagaundercard set for the SSE Arena and Saturday, would also like to win that title on top of a Dublin card.

“That’s the route I want to go,” adds the Big Man who is starting to capture real Dub attention.

“I want to win an Irish title and headline my own card soon. To headline my own card in Dublin would be amazing, that’s the next dream. I have manifested a lot of the things that have happened so far and I’m just going to keep pushing the boat out. The next dream is to headline my own card, Irish title.”

This Saturday the Carty party roll into Belfast. Huge night & huge performance pending. 🚀❌@DillianWhyte @packycollins pic.twitter.com/WUmT3eNpAF — Thomas Carty🇮🇪 (@thomas_carty) August 4, 2022

Carty is involved in the first heavyweight to fight at the Belfast venue since his manager Dillian Whyte stopped Beka Lobjanidze on a Carl Frampton undercard in 2014 and only the second since Fury beat Martin Rogan to become Irish champion – and he is determined to make sure his is a memorable display too.

“The way I am feeling lately and the rounds I’m getting in it doesn’t matter who I’m fighting Saturday night you are going to see a devastating performance. I was just saying lads always say ‘this will be a statement performance’ well this genuinely is. I’m ready, punching hard, no injuries and feeling good,” he adds before revealing he is excited to go from Feile fan to Feile participant.

“I was so happy to be on Micks undercard the last time and here I am again, this time in Belfast. This is the event I would have gone to over the last couple of years to watch. I never thought I’d be on a Feile, it’s crazy how things come full circle, I’m looking forward to Saturday.”