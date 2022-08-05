“Fair F**ks to Him” – Murphy Credits Farrell’s Balls Ahead of Celtic Title Fight

Colm Murphy [4(1)-0] isn’t one for smack talk. In fact, the unique new-to-the-scene pro fittingly takes the opposite approach to pre-fight verbals.

Within minutes of his BUI Celtic title fight with Ruadhan Farrell [3(1)-0] being confirmed early last month, he was full of praise for the man who now stands between him and a first domestic title.

The Dee Walsh-trained Mark Dunlop-guided prospect tipped his hat to Farrell’s balls and was full of admiration for the guts shown by his fellow early days pro in taking the fight.

After having difficulty getting up and running, ‘Rudy’ started to find real momentum this year. He could have continued building at a steady pace but he’s dared to dream and Murphy respects that.

“Fair fucks to him, it takes balls to take that fight,” he says when asked about their SSE Arena ‘Return of the Mick’ title fight.

“He deserves credit for it. It’s gonna be a dream come true for both of us fighting on that stage. I’m glad to share with him.”

While it’s an intriguing domestic clash that brings a title into play, it won’t be a bad-blood one. Murphy has a lot of time for his opponent, and if his battles with good mate JP Hale are anything to go by, that won’t mean he’ll be any less aggressive in the ring.

“Personally I like Ruadhan, obviously we fought in the amateurs. I respect him for taking the fight because some people wouldn’t, so hopefully he gets through camp healthy and we can share leather at the SSE.”

Murphy has been touted as the favourite going into the fight but reveals he goes into action with an underdog mentality.

“I’m the underdog, that’s my mentality,” he explains. “I like being the underdog cause that’s where I rise.”