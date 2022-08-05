Boys To Men – Kieran Molloy fighting with Familiar Faces

It’s an individual sport but Kieran Molloy [1(1)-0] suggests there is a sense of going into battle with teammates this Saturday night.

The Top Rank prospect fights for just the second time as a professional when trades leather in the SSE Arena Belfast.

Appearing on the ‘Return of the Mick’ card alongside the Galway fighter will be boxers he has shared bills with across the world since he was a child.

Kurt Walker, and James McGivern are faces Molloy is familiar with fighting alongside. He explains he has been going into battle alongside the trio since the age of just 11 – and having grown up alongside the pair he suggests there is something special about fighting alongside them on the same Conlan-Marriaga undercard.

“I’m like a greyhound in the traps at this stage I just want to get out,” he explains.

“I just want a few busy months ahead. Training camp has been really good, I’m surrounded by great athletes here and everyone is pushing each other on.

“I’ve boxed on national teams with Lewis Crocker, Kurt Walker, James McGivern it’s good be boxing alongside them on a pro card,” he said.

“I would have boxed with these lads when I was 11, 12, 13 out in places like Russia, Ukraine and mad countries and now we are fighting on the same card. It’s a good feeling and good to see everyone progress through the ranks and all the way to the professional ranks.”

On an individual level, Molloy is keen to put a frustrating few months, which saw his American debut cancelled last minute, behind him.

The Angel Fernandez-trained fighter, who targeted six outings in his debut year, wants to kickstart a busy finish to 2022 with a win on the stacked Top Rank and Conlan Boxing bill this weekend.

Oughterard’s Molloy notes how “I need to get in and get a busy few months started.”

“I will just work on what we’ve been doing in the gym not rush things as much this time. I want to set up the right punches at the right time. I want to enjoy myself and I want to show people how skillful I can be as well rather than just go for the knockout,” he adds before predicting a mini Galway’s invasion.

“My support will travel. They’ve always backed me from day one. I’m expecting a big crowd to come up from Galway.”