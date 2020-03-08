WATCH: THE END – Jono Carroll finishes Scott Quigg

Jono Carroll scored the biggest win of his career last night in Manchester.

The Dubliner destroyed Scott Quigg at the Manchester Arena, with Joe Gallagher belatedly throwing in the towel during the eleventh round.

Carroll looked on fire, getting on top early and turning the screw. Quigg’s output slowed as the fight progressed and was eventually backed up to the ropes where he took an increasing amount of punishment.

With nothing coming back, the towel flew in to seal the victory for a delighted Carroll who will move on to bigger things.

Following an absolute domination which most had not foreseen, Quigg would announce his retirement.

