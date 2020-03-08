Galway cruiser joins Joe Ward on team Buddy McGirt- Sweeney signs with No Limit Mindset

Multi-time Irish amateur champion and now undefeated professional Gary Sweeney [4(4)-0] has teamed up with Shane Shapiro led No Limit Mindset Management as he embarks on the next chapter of his career stateside.

Sweeney, originally from Galway, will move to Los Angeles in preparation for his fights, with camp taking place under the watchful eye of hall of famer Buddy McGirt.

The former National Elite heavyweight champion was previously working with MTK and had impressed before a period out of the ring.

‘The Gallant’ registered four successive stoppage wins but hasn’t been seen in the ring since December of 2017.

He is now plotting a return under new management and a new trainer.

Sweeney opened up about inking a deal with No Limit Mindset Management and training with Buddy McGirt. “Firstly I want to thank Shane Shapiro for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity to come out to Los Angeles and train with Buddy McGirt going forward in my career. Buddy is one of the most established trainers in boxing and Shane is one of the best up and coming managers in boxing, so it’s a dream come true for me.



“I want to say a massive thank you to my family and my brother Michael who’s been helping me back home in Ireland prior to coming out here. I had a great amateur career and I’ve got to 4-0 as a pro but I’ve always dreamt about fighting in the United States, and now that dream is a reality. I couldn’t be more appreciative of Shane, Buddy and the whole team for making this happen.



“Training with Buddy McGirt is still a bit surreal. What an unbelievable trainer he is. I’m learning so much on a daily basis off someone who has been there and done it all in boxing. I’m so grateful for Buddy to be training me and I’m so excited about working with him in the future.”



As an amateur, Sweeney won multiple Irish national titles whilst also competing for the national team and in the World Series of Boxing. His excellent amateur career and explosive start in the professional ranks have caught the eye of No Limit Mindset Management chief Shane Shapiro, who has revealed he has signed Gary to a long term contract.



Shapiro discussed his hard-hitting Irish acquisition. He said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Gary on board with No Limit Mindset Management. Gary was an unbelievable amateur and I’m excited to get him going again in the professional ranks and help guide him to a world title as I fully believe he has a world title in him.



“We already have two dates lined up for Gary in the USA which we will announce shortly as we want to firstly get him active and fighting again with the plan to be to work up the world ratings and eventually land a shot at a major title.



“Gary is 25, so he has time on his side and he’s fitting is perfectly with Buddy. He is around world-class fighters everyday and he is buzzing off them and learning a lot from Buddy at a rapid pace. I couldn’t be happier on how things have transpired and I’m massively excited for the future of Gary Sweeney.”