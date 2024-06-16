No Kidding – Stoppage win sees Tommy Hyde bask in Mohegan Sun
Tommy Hyde wasn’t kidding around, as he extended his unbeaten record in America last night.
The Guvenor bossed Noah Kidd to move to 9-0 and within touching distance of double figures.
9(6)-0 pic.twitter.com/0nO4DMXnS7— Tommy Hyde (@tommyhyde99) June 16, 2024
Fighting at the famous Mohegan Sun Casino, the BUI Celtic super middleweight champion registered a sixth pro stoppage win.
Continuing a run of Saturday wins for Cork, the Rebel County NoWhere2Hyde fighter dropped the 28-year-old twice in the fourth, prompting the referee to call a halt to proceedings.
It means the 25-year-old emulated the result the likes of Olympic Champion Daniyar Yeleussinov and former World Champion Sergio Martinez secured against the 28-year-old American.
Rumour suggests Hyde will look to go 10-0 in style with an Irish title fight lined up for Cork around November time. Although history suggests that may be too much of a break between fights for the extremely busy puncher and he may sneak in a clash beforehand.