Someone’s 0 has got to go – Thomas Carty faces undefeated Pole on 3Arena return 

It’s a someone’s 0 has got to go clash as Thomas Carty looks to continue his 3Arena run next month.

The Dublin heavyweight was confirmed for the Callum Walsh topped 360 Promotions promoted UFC Fight Pass broadcast card on Friday night.

‘The Bomber’ takes on a fellow undefeated opponent in Jacek Chruslicki on the bill.

Like ‘The Party Starter’ the Poland native has won eight of his pro fights with one draw to date and comes to the ring with his duck egg intact.

Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Chruslicki hasn’t faced the same calibre of opponent as the BUI Celtic Champion and the Celtic Warrior Gym puncher would be favourite to get the win.

Indeed, the Paschal Collins trained big man will be targeting stoppage success on a platform that can only help the well-supported big man grow his following.



The fight sees Carty return to the 3Arena for a third time and he become the most active boxer at the venue since the Bernard Dunne era.