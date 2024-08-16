Mouthwatering Celtic Title Fights Confirmed for 3Arena UFC Fight Pass Card

Two Celtic titles will be on the line when the UFC comes to town.



On Friday afternoon Dana White confirmed that Callum Walsh would be coming home to top a September 20 3Arena fight night – and a solid undercard has been confirmed in the hours after.



As well as the Cork fighter’s WBC Continental Americas light middleweight title defence against Przemyslaw Runowski a host of Irish talent will see action and fans will be treated to some top-end domestic action.





Among the supporting cast are two Celtic title clashes of note. The super middleweight division delivers once again as Emmett Brennan and Kevin Cronin clash for the BUI Celtic title at 168lbs.



Brennan won the BUI Celtic title at light heavyweight at the same venue on the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron II bill by defeating Jamie Morrissey, a fighter Cronin fought in two Fight of the Year contenders.



It’s a chance for the Dub to become a two-weight champion in just his fourth fight, while for Kerry’s Cronin it’s an opportunity to claim a first career title at the third time of asking.



Former Irish Champion Craig O’Brien and Edward Donovan also contest for the BUI Celtic title, fighting for the pretty belt at light middle.



Inner City Dub, O’Brien had agreed to fight Walsh on top of the bill, but won’t face the Cork fighter as he wasn’t eligible to challenge for the WBC International title that decorates the rising star’s waist.

It opens the door for former underage standout, Donovan and he gets the kind of opportunity he has been calling for, for well over a year.

Big draw Thomas Carty also populates the card, while Shauna O’Keefe will look to build on her Knockout of the Year win when she locks horns with Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir.



Gareth Dowling will make his debut on the card, Conlan Boxing’s Jacker will face yet-to-be-confirmed opposition, while European Junior Championship captain Ella Thompson will box in an exhibition.