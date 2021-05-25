‘Fingers crossed’- Katie Taylor discusses the possibility of fighting in Ireland

Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] says it would be a shame if she never fought in Ireland.

Since turning over in 2016 one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars has fought all over Britian, New York, Boston and Philadelphia but never at home.

A fight night at the 3Arena had long been promised by promoter Eddie Hearn, indeed when officially revealing in Dublin Castle he had signed the Olympic gold medal winner, he suggested the Bray native may fight at home as early as fight number four.

A homecoming was put off twice since, before being shelved ‘indefinitely’ – with Taylor’s management reasoning that he was advised that the climate was “not conducive” to a card in Dublin.

Adam Smith then proposed Taylor fighting in Cork, the Head of Boxing in Sky Sports suggested Taylor fight on a festival. Hearn then queried whether Taylor and Natasha Jonas may fight in Ireland, but that fight ended up playing out in Manchester.

There has been no concrete talk of an Irish fight of late but Taylor, who has been voted Ireland’s favourite sports star for 5 years running, hopes it happens one day.

“I think it would be a shame if I didn’t get a chance to fight here in Ireland,” Taylor told Dublin’s Q102.

“We’ll see what happens over the next few years but I’m keeping my fingers crossed for that.”

Asked as to what is preventing a fight in Ireland from taking place the undisputed lightweight champion deflected to her manager Brian Peters and promoter Eddie Hearn.

“I guess that’s up to my management team as well,” Taylor replied.

“I have said before that I don’t really care where I fight, I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible.”

Taylor is due to fight for ninetenth time as a pro in Leeds this September.

The trailblazing star is set to play support to Josh Warrington’s rematch with Mauricio Lara at Headingley, the home of Leeds Rhinos.

Irish-boxing.com believes Estelle Mossely [9(1)-0] is in pole position and the most likely to man the away corner.

It means another amateur rematch for the Bray native and a serious enough challenge.