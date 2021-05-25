Why do you think these guys are mentioning my name? – Kevin Cronin believes he is where it’s at domestically

Kevin Cronin [3(2)-0] believes he is where the interest and excitement is at across the super middle and light-heavyweight divisions, hence the reason his name continually passes the lips of those in and around the weights.

The Boxing Ireland fighter has been linked with stablemates Robert Burke and Jamie Morrissey of late and has caught and countered Taylor McGoldrick insults over a much longer period.

Indeed there has been talk of potential BUI and Irish title fights between ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ and a number at the two weights.

Cronin believes that talk and hype is generated from the level of excitement he brings to the table.

“One thing I carry is excitement and I’m only three fights in. Why do you think these guys are mentioning my name?” Cronin asked Irish-boxing.com.

While his name has been dropped, Kerry’s only male pro boxer wants to keep a firm hold of names he wants to fight. In a change of approach, the 24-year-old is trying not to get involved in calls out. Cronin wants to focus on his Celtic Clash 11 bout and will leave the domestic decisions to his team.

“You know me and Ste [Sharpe] and Len [Gunning] haven’t really sat down to talk about titles since my last outting, so I think they know I’m coming along at the right pace with [coach] Johno Lewins.

“I’ve stepped back from the social and I am leaving the decision of when is the right time to challenge for these titles in the hands of my coaches. A couple of lads have shown interest in an Irish title fight with me and of course, I’m interested, but again I’m not going to name drop. Those are conversations I’ll have with my team,” he adds before explaining the change in approach.

“I said it before my last fight, I can’t overlook the fights in front of me. These opponents, journeymen or not, will take every advantage they get. If someone is overlooking them they’ll pay the price, so until these fights are coming up I’m not thinking of them.”

He might not be willing to mention names but that doesn’t mean Cronin isn’t afraid to discuss his plans. The Munster fighter has big ambitions in both the short and long term.

“In saying that though the light heavy and super middleweight scene is on fire right now with some good lads out there. You know I think I’m close to an Irish title fight, as I said at the right time.

“I have my eye’s set on the European Title over the next few years. I want to do it the traditional route. I’ve my eye’s on bigger fights also. I’ve mentioned to my coach a certain name I’d like to fight – not an Irish fighter- a highly ranked guy in the world. A guy that has a huge name and I’d love a fight like that at home to throw myself straight into the top 100 or so in the world. So my eyes are also beyond domestic level. If I can do what I think I can do in a big fight It will be more than an Irish title we will be talking about. But for now I’ve an opponent looking to take my head off on June 26th and I must take care of business there first.”

Cronin certainly does have business to take care of. The Jonathan Lewins trained light heavy joins a host of his Boxing Ireland stable mates on the Celtic Clash 11 bill in Spain next month.

He is looking forward to a learning experience in his second outing of the year and revealed he will test another tactical approach.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in there and learning something new over in Spain. I think this fight you will just get to see a different side to me yet again. In my three fights so far I have used completely different styles. I will continue to do that while I’m learning. Expect me to sit down on my shots this time around. I don’t really care what opponent Boxing Ireland want me to fight, I’m game either way and I’ll be well prepared, another southpaw might be something I’d like but that’s just to work on certain things.”