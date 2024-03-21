Full Circle – Get Better With Chris shares touching Dylan Moran story

Dylan Moran’s reputation as one of boxing’s nice guys was enhanced even further by a touching story shared on social media recently.

The Waterford boxer appeared on the Get Better With Chris segment on social media, where Christopher Connolly runs 5k with people and interviews them.

Connolly uses the social media segment to promote well-being and to inspire. He is open about his previous problems with addiction and discusses how he turned his life around.

The platform has blown up over the last year and Connolly has started to get some big-name guests involved.

Recently he had Deise boxer Moran run the 5k with him and post-recording the segment shared a touching full circle moment.

Speaking on social media Connolly said: “Never would I have dreamt when I was in treatment would I be running alongside the same professional boxer that I seen day after day when I started my running journey in Ballybeg.”