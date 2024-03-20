Daniel O’Sullivan says he will step in and fight Owen O’Neill after Donegan pull out

Daniel O’Sullivan says he will step in and fight Owen O’Neill on the Breakout card.

The Operator was due to repeat his famous Ulster Intermediate final with Dominic Donegan on the Kurt Walker topped bill on March 30.

However, a hand ‘niggle’ has forced the Cavan fighter out of an eagerly anticipated clash.

The Pardraig McCrory managed O’Neill will still appear – and Dublin’s O’Sullivan says he will make sure the Conlan Boxing promoted DAZN broadcast card won’t lose an all-Irish clash by stepping in to fight ‘Tripple 0’

“I would definitely step in,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “How could I pass up on an opportunity to fight the kind of domestic fight that I’ve wanted especially when it’s live on DAZN!”

‘Daniel San’ also claims he would be ready to fight despite the face he was in action as recently as St Patrick’s Day, stopping Martin Balog in Castlbar.

“I would be ready. I only went one round and put in a really good camp. I’m in the gym right now so I’m more than ready.”

The Pascal Collins trained light middleweight doesn’t just feel ready for the fight he feels confident he’d win it.

“I do have respect for Owen,” he adds. “Anytime I’ve seen him fight he is blood and guts and very exciting. His and my style are a great match and you could only expect fireworks if we fought. Still, I definitely think I am a different level to him but would like the opportunity to prove it.”