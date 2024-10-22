Wexford Wonder Dean Walsh Turns Pro – Debut Date Confirmed

Dean Walsh has turned pro and will debut in Waterford on December 7.

The Wexford fighter spent the last few years returning to the sport and prominence and looks to carry on that journey into the pros.

The Wexford boxer fell by the wayside before the turn of the decade but has managed to get back on track and revive what once looked like a dead career.

That path to redemption led him to the Paris pathway and he came close to securing an Olympic berth. However, he couldn’t quite secure a ticket to Paris and has now decided to explore the pro side of the sport.

Jamie Conlan told Irish-boxing.com, that the European Championship bronze medal winner will make his pro bow on the War in Waterford card in December.

The 30-year-old should prove a welcome addition to the pro circuit, particularly considering his popularity and proven talent.

Walsh had previously looked at turning pro with Boxing Ireland but eventually returned to the amateurs and became Elite Champion again. He was hoping to go to Paris as Ireland’s middleweight representative but was beaten to the number 1 slot by Tokyo bronze medal winner Aidan Walsh.

Conlan Boxing boss man, Conlan also suggested there may be a strong Wexford presence on the Dylan Moran – Tyrone McKenna topped card.

David Kennedy will fight for a second time as a pro on the bill and Dean Gonzalez Furlong will look to continue his impressive start.

Walsh becomes the second big-name amateur to confirm a pro move post-Paris, following Gabriel Dossen last week.

It remains to be confirmed whom Walsh has signed with.