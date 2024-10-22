Dublin Duo Down Under – Luke Maguire and Phil Sutcliffe Jr Team Up in Australia

Luke Maguire and Philip Sutcliffe Jr will make a joint assault on the Australian pro circuit.

Esker BC graduate, Maguire has confirmed he will turn over Down Under and will team up with one of Crumlin BC’s more famous sons, Sutcliffe.

‘Young Phil’ has been coaching in Australia for some time and established Crumlin Boxing Club Australia where he has been working with amateurs. The Dublin favourite and son of legendary coach Philip Sutcliffe snr also manned the pro corner for IBF Pan Pacific champion Joel Camilleri.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com on a trip home and post-cornering a Peter Carr win, ‘Succo’ did suggest Australia could prove a good hunting ground for eager-to-progress Irish fighters.

Maguire must have heeded the advice, as he now turns over under his fellow Dub’s tutelage.

The former Irish International and European Championships representative confirmed the news this morning.

The Esker BC graduate said he achieved what he wanted as an amateur and now wants to explore pro options. He also confirmed he should have debut news very soon.

“Delighted to announce that I’ll be turning Professional under the guidance of Phil Sutcliffe jr. Phil is someone who has done it all and seen it all himself, I couldn’t be in better hands a brilliant coach who I’m very excited to go on this journey with.

“I’m very happy with what I have achieved as an amateur, boxing at the highest level. I’ve been fortunate enough to box all over the world, I’ve boxed for my country at a major tournament and even won gold boxing for Ireland. I just want to say a massive thanks to Ed and Mick from Esker Boxing Club because none of that would’ve happened without the countless hours they put into helping me achieve my dream of boxing for Ireland.

“I’m currently looking for sponsors at the minute and if any businesses want to jump on board to help me out it would be greatly appreciated! Camp is well underway and I’ll have fight news in the next couple of days.”