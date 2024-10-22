DRAW – Team Ireland Learn World Youth Championship fate

The draw is in.

Team Ireland have learnt their World Youth Championship fate.

57kg Jamie Graham of Clonard BC, Belfast has a bye, and opens his account on the World stage at Last 32 stage, against Mexico’s H. Mendoza Carbajal. Also with a bye is 60kg Martin McDonagh, who boxes out of Avona BC, Dublin, makes his debut at the same stage against China’s Y. Wang.

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, of Olympic BC Mullingar, benefits from the third bye for Team Ireland, and will be two wins away from a medal when he takes on Israel’s A. Rahal

World Junior champion, 71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, of Four Kings BC, Wicklow, hasn’t been accorded a bye, but starts at Last 32 stage by virtue of a smaller weight category. He will contest his opening bout against Bulgaria’s G Zaprinov

Team Captain, reigning European Youth champion Adam Olaniyan of Jobstown BC, Dublin begins his tournament at Last 16 stage, against Mexico’s E. Ramirez Contreras.

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin has a bye to Last 16 stage, and begins her tournament against the winner of the meeting between Luxembourg and China.

Also starting at the Last 16 marker is World Junior Champion, 63kg Siofra Lawless of Four Kings BC, Wicklow. She will meet Poland’s K. Krowka.

Reigning European champion, 66kg Kyla Doyle of Whitechurch BC, Dublin, will be the third Team Ireland boxer to contest their opening World bout against Mexican opposition – she’ll meet X. Hernandez Valencia.

The tournament is the pinnacle of competition for boxers of this age group. 660 boxers from 88 national federations will represent their countries at the championship, which is being hosted by the Montenegro Boxing Federation from October 20th to November 6th. November 1st will be a rest day at the tournament, and all finals will be boxed on November 2nd and 3rd. The competition schedule is available here.

This is a biannual tournament and was last contested by Ireland in La Nucia, Spain, in November 2022. Ireland returned with 6 medals: Gold for 81kg Cliona D’Arcy and light heavy, Team Co-Captain Dearbhla Tinnelly, Lightweight Lee McEvoy, light middle Laura Moran and Team Co-Captain, welter Jim Donovan all came home with bronze medals.

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay

