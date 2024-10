Roll of Honour – Team Ireland’s Impressive World Youth Championships Record

The current Ireland Youth Squad will be looking to the add to 29 medals won by Ireland at World Youth Championships over the years.

Former world champion Eamonn Loughran and Denis Galvin were the first to win medals for Ireland in the tournament, doing so in 1987 in Havana, Cuba back when it was known as the World Juniors.

No Irish team competed at the tournament in 2021 (which was delayed from 2020) but Team Ireland came back with a bang in Spain last year winning six medals.

Among the 5 gold, 7 silver and 18 bronze medal winners are names like Neil ‘Sinky’ Sinclair, Eamonn Magee, Collie Barrett, Andy Lee, Ray Moylette, Tommy McCarthy, Joe Ward, Ryan Burnett, Michaela Walsh and Christina Desmond.

The full list is below:

1987 Havana, Cuba

63.5kg Eamonn Loughran (Silver)

71kg Denis Galvin (Bronze)

1989 Bayamon, Puerto Rico

63.5kg Eamonn Magee (Silver)

1992 Montreal, Canada

63.5kg Neil Sinclair (Bronze)

1998 Buenos Aires, Argentina

48kg Harry Cunningham (Silver)

51kg Darren Campbell (Bronze)

2000 Budapest, Hungary

91kg Coleman Barrett (Silver)

2002 Santiago de Cuba, Cuba

71kg Andy Lee (Silver)

2008 Guadalajara, Mexico

60kg Ray Moylette (Gold)

64kg Jamie Kavanagh (Silver)

69kg David Joe Joyce (Bronze)

81kg Tommy McCarthy (Bronze)

2010 Baku, Azerbaijan

75kg Joe Ward (Gold)

48kg Ryan Burnett (Silver)

2011 Antalya, Turkey

57kg Michaela Walsh (Bronze)

2012 Yerevan, Armenia

52kg Kurt Walker (Bronze)

2013 Albena, Bulgaria

69kg Christina Desmond (Silver)

2015 Taipei, Taiwan

54kg Natasha Logan (Bronze)

2016 Moscow, Russia

64kg Gabriel Dossen (Bronze)

75kg Michael Nevin (Bronze)

2017 Guhawati, India

48kg Caitlin Fryers (Bronze)

64kg Katelynn Phelan (Bronze)

2018 Budapest, Hungary

49kg Jude Gallagher (Bronze)

2022 Nucia, Spain

Cliona D’Arcy (Gold)

Dearbhla Tinnelly (Gold)

Lee McEvoy (Bronze)

Laura Moran (Bronze)

Jim Donovan (Bronze)

Team Ireland Squad 2024



60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay