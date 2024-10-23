Aaron McKenna Tells Turki Alalshikh he is ‘Best Middleweight in the World’

Aaron McKenna told TA he is the best middleweight in the world amidst concerns for Matchroom’s Japanese Prizefighter.

Speaking online the Monaghan man responded to a tweet put out by the Turki Alalshikh with regard to ‘the best ever’ Riyhad Season card.

‘The Silencer’ suggested he’d be keen to appear and claimed to be the best 160lbs fighter in the world.

“I’m the best middleweight in the world! Who wants it? I’m Ready,” McKenna said online.

The words come with suggestions the Prizefighter tournament the Smithborough native was favourite to win has been cancelled.

McKenna beat up, broke down and eventually stopped Jeovanny Estela in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Japan in July.

That win set up a mouthwatering semi with Kieron Conway but rumour suggests the competition, which was postponed previously is now no more.

If that is indeed the case, the younger of the two exciting boxing brothers needs a new plan of action and it seems Saudi appeals.