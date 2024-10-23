WATCH – Tadgh O’Donnell Gets World Youth Championships Off to Knockout Start

Tadgh O’Donnell made a statement start to his World Championships campaign today.

The World Junior gold medal winner is the only Team Ireland fighter through the ropes on Day One of the star-making World Youth Championships.

The Four King’s 71kg operator contested his opening bout against Bulgaria’s Zaprinov and started with a bang in Budva.

The Four King’s talent won his prelim bout within a round.

An aggressive all-action approach saw him secure two standing eight counts in the first 90 seconds before some beautifully picked shots from distance forced the referee to step in and call a halt to proceedings.

It’s the perfect start for the Wicklow teen and for Team Ireland.

Watch the stoppage below:

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay