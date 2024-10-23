WATCH – Tadgh O’Donnell Gets World Youth Championships Off to Knockout Start
Tadgh O’Donnell made a statement start to his World Championships campaign today.
The World Junior gold medal winner is the only Team Ireland fighter through the ropes on Day One of the star-making World Youth Championships.
The Four King’s 71kg operator contested his opening bout against Bulgaria’s Zaprinov and started with a bang in Budva.
The Four King’s talent won his prelim bout within a round.
An aggressive all-action approach saw him secure two standing eight counts in the first 90 seconds before some beautifully picked shots from distance forced the referee to step in and call a halt to proceedings.
It’s the perfect start for the Wicklow teen and for Team Ireland.
Watch the stoppage below:
Team Ireland
60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin
63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin
57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast
60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach Liam Cunningham
Coach Garry Kehoe
Coach Ralph McKay