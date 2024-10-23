INTRODUCING – Charles ‘The Dream’ McDonagh

‘The Dream’ believes he is going to be his opponent’s worst nightmare.

Charles McDonagh becomes the latest edition to the pro ranks when he debuts in Scotland tomorrow [Thursday].

The Dungannon native will punch for pay for the first time against Nestor Maradiaga on a St Andrews Sporting Club show.

McDonagh had a reputation as an exciting slick operator during his amateur career. However, the nine-time Ulster Champion points out those he shares the ring with will have more than skill to worry about. The light welter hopeful says he comes with spite and bad intentions.

“Fans can expect a slick southpaw with nasty intentions,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

The first to experience that nastiness will be Maradiaga, a well-traveled Italian-based Nicugarian with a reputation for bringing early-day prospects rounds.

McDonagh hopes he stays tough in Scotland tomorrow as he’d like to get all four rounds on his debut while showcasing his class.

“My opponent is a very experienced Nicaragua he has fought some good names I’m expecting him to be tough and awkward. I want to bank 4 rounds in style, being smart and using my boxing ability.”

McDonagh wants banking learning rounds to be a feature of his early career.

“Short term the goal is to improve every fight and keep picking up good wins. Long term goals are winning titles as a pro,” he adds before revealing how the pro move came about.

“I was in Glasgow training with Craig Docherty and I met with lain Wilson. Iain watched me spar and train and said when I felt the time was right he would sign me. i decided now was the time. I’m absolute buzzing. I can’t wait to get in and fight. It’s always been a dream to turn pro.”