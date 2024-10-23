AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Two Irish Champions Compete as Nuetral’s in World Youth Championships on Thursday

Two Irish fighters will contest World Youth Championship bouts under the IBA Neutral flag on Thursday.

Eleven Irish boxers, all reigning National Youth Champions have traveled to Budva and will compete but not as part of Team Ireland.

Tadgh O’Donnell, part of the eight-strong Team Ireland got a knockout win on Day One, but none of the IBA Neutral Irish were through the ropes in Budva.

That changes on Thursday, as Sarah Murphy and Sean McCusker compete.

St Brigid’s six time Irish champion, Murphy fights Emila Malgorzata for a place in the light middleweight last 16 in Session 5.

Dealgan’s McCusker boxes Guilherme Torres in the Bantamweight Round of 32.

