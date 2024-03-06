MMA record breaker says ‘Crazy’ Irish boxing coach would help him destroy Ngannou

MMA recorder breaker Antoly Malykhin says Francis Ngannou wouldn’t stand a chance against him because of the ‘crazy’ Irish coach he has in his corner.

The Russian superstar, who became the first ever three-weight MMA world champion when he claimed the One Championships middleweight crown last weekend, is trained by former Irish title challenger John Hutchinson.

The MMA master hasn’t been shy about heralding the Thailand-based trainer’s influence on his undefeated career and 100 percent knockout ratio – and when asked about a possible fight with Ngannou he pointed to the ‘Buncrana Banger’ as evidence as to why he’d win.

Speaking after his record-breaking win over Reinier de Ridder in Qatar, “Spartak” said: “I have the best boxing trainer in the world, therefore Francis Ngannou doesn’t stand a chance,”

“Three years, everyday hard work. Johnny calls me 4am, ‘let’s go champ let’s go’. Crazy coach, I love this guy.”

Ngannou, who fights Anthony Joshua in a mega-money bout this weekend, and Malykhin were linked previously but when both were in MMA.

It would be interesting to see if he the three-weight MMA champ would consider following the former UFC heavyweight world champion into boxing.

“I would like to meet Francis Ngannou, of course, to see what he’s capable of, if he’s as strong as everyone thinks he is,” he said of that fight when he was reigning heavyweight champ.

“I don’t think he would pass my test.”

Having coached a UFC [Petr Yan] and One Championships world champion, Hutchinson is on the hunt for a world boxing title.

The former pro puncher may just get it very soon considering he is helping to coach Tim Tyszu.

The Aussie with a win over Dennis Hogan relocated his camps to Thailand and Hutchinson will join him Stateside for his March 30 fight with Keith Thurman.