Ray Moylette reveals the three Irish boxers who turned down Mayo title fight

Ray Moylette is upset a number of Irish turned down the chance to fight him in Castlebar.

The Mayo fighter was extremely keen to fight for the Irish title in his hometown this coming Sunday and felt St Patrick’s Day would have been the perfect backdrop for an Irish title tilt.

However, he claims all advances made to Irish title-eligible fighters were knocked back.

‘Sugar Ray’ claims the likes of Senan Kelly, Dylan Moran, and Declan Geraghty were not keen on the fight.

“I’ve always wanted to fight for the Irish title,” he tells Irish-Boxing.com.

“It would have been iconic too, especially for a St Patrick’s Day title fight. However, you can only dance with the girls in the dance hall. I’ve reached out to Senan Kelly to fight for the Celtic Title and Irish Title in a doubleheader.

“We reached out before his title win. I think they were looking at it alright before his last fight but when he won they said they had other plans. I offered to move up weight too and fight Dylan Moran or Deco Geraghty for the Irish Title but both were unavailable. It’s disappointing.”

In fairness to Kelly in particular, who recently suffered a bereavement, the Kildare fighter already had eyes on a May 10th clash with Lee Reeves.

However, it remains positive to see a name like Moylette domestic keen and if he does elect to fight on could become part of what is developing into an exciting 140lbs mix.

Moylette is still in a good fight, taking on recent BUI Celtic title challenger and Kelly foe Jake Tinklin on a bill that includes fights for Thomas Carty, Spike O’Sullivan, Daniel O’Sullivan, Craig O’Brien and Dillian Whyte.