Pierce O’Leary predicting KO following Liverpool switch

Pierce O’Leary is confident he will win a battle of punchers in fitting KO fashion this weekend.

The Dublin light-welterweight takes another step up the ladder when he fights Hovhannes Martirosyan on the Magnificent Seven card in Birmingham on Saturday night.

The Belgian comes to the fight with an unbeaten record and his 10 KOs from 16 wins certainly suggest he carries power.

The Liverpool-trained Sheriff Street native doesn’t doubt that is the case but assures it will be him dishing out the knockouts.

“My opponent’s record tells me he’s a heavy puncher and he comes to fight. He’s 16-0 with 10kos, so I’ve got to respect him and be on top of my game as always. Still, I don’t believe he’s on my level and I’ll show that come Saturday. I believe I’ll get the stoppage, I can’t see it going the distance,” he adds before casually admitting Saturday represents the toughest fight of his career.

“Every fight is a step up, so I guess it will be my toughest one yet.”

The fight will be O’Leary’s first since relocating to the famous Rotunda Gym in Liverpool. He says he has settled into life on Merseyside so well that he feels like he is in Dublin training under Joe McNally and co.

He also points out that the fact his original plans were changed proved beneficial because it allowed the former Al Smith-trained talent more time to bed in with his new team.

“The move to Liverpool has been amazing,” he continues.

“I’ve well and truly settled in here, I am working well with Joe and Dec and everyone else. There is a real bond in the gym, makes you feel right at home. It feels like I’m actually still in Dublin. It’s a crazy feeling, to be honest.”

The fact his old Dublin Docklands stablemate Gareth Dowling is in the gym may help in adding a Dublin feel. O’Leary says having the fighter, who is making the transition from amateur to pro around has been a plus.

“Having young Gareth around has been fantastic, it’s always good to have a familiar face in a camp helping you prepare. He’s turning professional soon, so he’s gaining all the knowledge he can get before switching. It’s a brilliant idea.”