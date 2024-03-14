‘Expect Knockouts’ – Brandon McCarthy predicts explosive start

Brandon McCarthy is predicting a knockout start to his pro career.

The former underage amateur standout officially joins the pro ranks when he fights in San Francisco this coming Saturday night.

The talented 16-time Irish champion noted for his skills has had prolonged preparation for his paid bow at the Matchroom Gym in LA and believes the schooling he’s received there has him ready for an explosive start.

Kilkenny’s only active professional says he has worked on developing a more pro approach and points out it has him hitting hard.

“I’ve been training out of the Matchroom X Churchill Gym in LA and I’ve been working with one of the best coaches, Pedro Neme.

“I’ve been working with Pedro since September 2023 and he;s developed me a lot since then, we work well together and it’s going to be the start of a great journey,” he tells Irish-boxing.com ahead of his clash at the Fox Theater.

McCarthy debuts against David Minter, a 41-year-old with a 3-3 record on the same card as Craig McCarthy – no relation – and Tommy Hyde fight for the BUI super middleweight Celtic title.

READ MORE: INTRODUCING – Brandon McCarthy