“Retired Twice But Not Done Yet” – McKenna Hints at Return After Eddie Hearn Intervention

He may have retired more times than Tyson Fury, but Tyrone McKenna insists he isn’t finished with boxing just yet.

The popular Belfast entertainer returned to the ring at Windsor Park on Saturday night and stopped Dylan Moran to win an eagerly anticipated rematch.

The victory came after McKenna had previously declared he was hanging up the gloves for a second time — but he revealed that Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn wasted no time in trying to coax him into carrying on.

“Eddie jumped up on the apron at the end of the fight and said, ‘You aren’t done, are you? Or are you done?’” McKenna explained when speaking to IFL TV. “I was like, ‘Nope. Get me a fight.’ The welterweight division is stacked and heating up. I’ll take anyone. I just love scraps. I love wars. As long as I’m fit and able to do it, I’m going to be doing it.”

Belfast, UK: Tyrone McKenna v Dylan Moran, Welterweight Contest13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

‘The Mighty Celtic’ admitted that his version of “retirement” isn’t about disappearing from the sport completely, but rather taking opportunities as they come instead of actively chasing fights.

“In my head, retirement means I’m not going to kick down doors and call people out. If someone offers me a fight, it’s a nice fight, I like it and it’s good money, I’ll take it,” he said. “I love boxing. Outside of it, I drink too much, I eat too much — I need boxing to keep me healthy. I love training, eating right, feeling fit and mentally sharp. So boxing’s good for me.”

The Belfast character laughed off suggestions that he was done for good, joking that he was in a battle with Tyson Fury over who could retire the most times.

“I’ve only retired twice, but I’m back already,” he grinned. “Who’s really retired anyway?”

Belfast, UK: Tyrone McKenna v Dylan Moran, Welterweight Contest13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Tyrone McKenna stops Moran in the 7th round

If his future is uncertain, his present at Windsor Park was emphatic. McKenna broke Moran down, upped the pace from the third round, and eventually forced a stoppage after a barrage of unanswered punches. Asked afterwards about the finishing shot, McKenna gave a typically tongue-in-cheek response.

“I don’t even know where my punches are going — I just close my eyes and swing,” he laughed. “I couldn’t tell you what punch put him down. I just know I was throwing punches.”