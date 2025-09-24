NoWhere2Hyde: Tommy Hyde Passes Boston Test, Sets Sights on Belts

Tommy Hyde is targeting titles after coming through a real learning fight in Boston on Saturday.

The Cork super middle scored a points victory over a former world title challenger, Patrick Allotey, at the Memorial Hall in Melrose.

Speaking after the former BUI Celtic Champion instantly set his sights on silverware and a return to title action.

If he is to go straight into title action, the Rebel County man suggests last weekend’s clash was an ideal warm-up.

Allotey never really threatened to make it unlucky number 13 for the NoWhere2Hyde man, but he did challenge and test the emerging boxer.

It meant one of Irish boxing’s boxing connoisseurs came away with a win and a lot more experience from his latest clash.

“I’m very happy to get the win against a very awkward opponent with a lot of experience,” Hye told Kieran Doherty for Echo Live.

“I have had over 100 amateur fights and I never boxed someone with the style Allotey used tonight, he was very negative and tried to steal rounds, however, it’s another great fight for my development as a professional.

“I felt very comfortable for the eight rounds and I feel like I’m ready to move on to title fights now.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the gym with my coach Lee Beard back in Manchester in the coming weeks and working on different things I learned from tonight’s fight.

“I’m very proud of the support I got in Boston and the atmosphere they made was unreal,” Hyde added.