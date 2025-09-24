A Family Dream Come True: Jamie Conlan and the Shared Vision of Crocker’s Victory

Lewis Crocker’s historic world title win over Paddy Donovan was a dream come true in more ways than one.

Jamie Conlan revealed a remarkable coincidence in the lead-up to the IBF title win: he and Crocker’s family all had the same dream.

The Croc’s manager and his parents all dreamt the Belfast boxer would become world champion.

“I said, ‘I had a dream he wins on Saturday,’ and then his mom said she had the same dream… and Ricky and Bonnie had dreams too, all with different knockouts,” Conlan said.

The shared vision, it seems, was more than superstition—it reflected the collective belief and hope that surrounded Crocker. Conlan described the post-fight scene: “His mother, father, and sister were there… you could see the love and pride,” Conlan said. “Everyone had a dream… it was brilliant to see them all laughing and celebrating together,” Conlan added.

“Moments like that bring you back to why you get into boxing as a kid… chasing a dream, achieving it, and sharing it with the people who believed in you all along.”



Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker wins by split Points Victory win

Conlan also revealed the emotional post-fight celebrations. “He hasn’t stopped laughing since… you could see a young man achieve his dream and his family surround him,” he said. “Mom, dad, his sister, Ricky and Bonnie—they were all so proud.”



The former world title challenger turned manager also revealed there was a contrasting approach pre fight and throughout fight week.

“He didn’t engage in any media. He just focused on the fight,” Conlan said. “All the hard work in the camp and the preparation in the dressing room was done; it was night to put in a performance.”