Shane Mcguigan ‘disappointed ‘ after Carl Frampton’s ‘Butler Boy’ Fight Camp appearance

Shane McGuigan says he is ‘disappointed’ in Carl Frampton, after ‘The Jackal’ helped out in the corner of Tommy McCarthy on Saturday last.

The former two-weight world champion surprised his former trainer, who he since has fallen out with by turning up at Fight Camp and working the corner of ‘Big Tommy’ as he fought McGuigan Gym fighter Chris Billam Smith.

The trainer has since accused his former friend of trying to steal the limelight from the fighters and make the occasion all about him.

In fairness to the now-retired Frampton, he was asked by close pal McCarthy and his team to help out in the corner and the move did generate more interest in the fight.

However, McGuigan wasn’t happy with the move and expressed his disappointment when speaking to Seconds Out after his fighter emerged victorious.

“I knew he was coming, it’s just a shame he is trying to steal the limelight from Tommy because he’s had his moment, he’s retired

“If he’s going to come into our dressing room be the butler boy, pay for his own way to come over it looks like he’s trying to steal the attention.

“I was just a bit disappointed in that, to be honest, our beef aside it’s not about me and him. That’s the thing that annoyed me, that people were trying to draw the attention away from CBS and Tommy. They’re the ones that are going in there, they’re the ones that are fighting.

“At the end of the fight both [McCarthy and Billam-Smith] congratulated each other on a great contest, that’s the way it should be not Frampton trying to stay relevant.”

Prior to Tommy McCarthy vs Chris Billam-Smith tonight, Team McCarthy have sent Carl Frampton to check their opponent's hand wraps as they are being done by Shane McGuigan… pic.twitter.com/2IhYSyxsMJ — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 31, 2021

Again Frampton, who was once trained by McGuigan and promoted by fellow Irish fight legend Barry McGuigan, was asked to attend and act as seconds and obliged.

Pictures of him in ‘The Gentleman’s’ dressing room monitoring the hand wrapping alongside McGuigan did grab widespread attention but such was the quality of the 12 rounds ‘The Mac Attack’ and ‘CBS’ produced that the fighters took centre stage.