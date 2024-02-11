Dream New York test for Emmet Brennan

Emmet Brennan’s New York dream will come true next month.

The BUI Celtic light heavyweight champion will get to take his chunk out of the Big Apple on March 7.

The Dubliner has made no secret of his of his desire to fight on the East Coast nor his belief he could have a John Duddy-style impact in New York.

He gets the chance to show fight fans of famous fight city what he is all about on BoxingInsider’s next event at Sony Hall.

The Dublin Dockland’s graduate faces what would be deemed a test for a two-fight novice. The 32-year-old takes on Queens native, Devaun Lee, a step down from Jamie Morrissey, who he defeated on the Katie Taylor undercard on November 25, but a solid third fight nonetheless.

Lee has operated out of the away corner in recent years but has some very good wins on his record, including victories in USA New York State and a WBA Fedecarible title fights.

He has also shared the ring with the likes of former Padraig McCrory foe, Steed Woodhall, former Jason Quigley opponent Shane Mosley Jr and more recently fast rising star Elvis Figueroa.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Emmet Brennan v Jamie Morrisey, Celtic Light-Heavyweight Title 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Olympian believes the win will open the gates to big nights in New York and suggests an Irish title fight is on the horizion.

“This fight is going to set up some huge nights in both Dublin and New York in the future,” he said online.

“Do the business here and we are going straight for the Irish title next and defend that in New York this summer.”