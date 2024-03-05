KO Return – Aidan Walsh progresses to next round of Olympic Qualfiers

Aidan Walsh got the job done in one.

The Belfast light middleweight had little trouble progressing past Husain Alkandari at the Olympic Qualifiers in the E-Works Arena in Busto Arsizio this afternoon.

Fighting under the competitive banner for the first time since suffering injury last February, Walsh stopped the UAE representative in the first round of their Olympic Qualifier clash.

The victory sees the Olympic medal winner join Kelyn Cassidy, Jude Gallagher, Daina Moorehouse and Martin McDonagh in the Round of 32.

Grainne Walsh still has to fight and both Sean Mari and Jennifer Lehane fell at the first hurlde.

Team

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin