‘Like a Champ’ – Colm Murphy delights in knockout performance

Colm Murphy [7(2)-0] believes he put in a performance worthy of his champion status on last week.

The Belfast super featherweight moved back down to journeyman level at the Europa Hotel after winning and defending the BUI Celtic title in a break out 2022.

However, he avoided complacency and still managed to put in a somewhat eye-catching performance on the Climb card.

Indeed, Murphy did what champions do when they take a brief sabbatical from title level by dominating and stopping a perceived lesser foe.

The Dee Walsh trained Mark Dunlop mentored super featherweight beat up former British bare-knuckle champion John Spencer to the point that his corner had to save him from more punishment and pulled him out of the fight. A champions display.

“I really did feel like a champion to have done that. It goes to show that I really want to keep pushing and striving for better things,” Murphy told Boxing Ticket’s NI after his latest win.

It was a mature and confident performance from ‘Posh Boy’ and one he used not only to look good in but to fix a few issues he felt he had.

“I’m delighted with my performance. I felt like I had a bit of leaky defence in my fight and I felt like I made the correct adjustments. I boxed smart and was impressed with the stoppage win.”

Although he’s just xx and just over a year into his pro career the Belfast fighter looks primely positioned for a next-level move in 2023. When that will come remains to be seen as the fighter leaves the decision-making to Mark Dunlop. However, when he gets the call he says he’ll be ready.

“I’m going to keep myself fit like I always do for opportunities that might knock.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead.