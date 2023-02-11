IT’S OFFICIAL -Dylan Moran and Declan Geraghty fight for the Irish title

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1) and Declan Geraghty [23(5)-5(4)] will continue the recent trend of exciting all-Irish fights.

The Waterford favourite and the Dublin name have agreed to fight and will trade leather on top of a bill in Waterford.

The Irish welterweight title will be on the line in the headline fight of Ring King’s second-ever promotion on April 8.

Local fighters Craig McCarthy and Rohan Date will also appear on the bill.

Geraghty, 32 completed a quickfire ring rust-freeing mission with three wins at the tail end of last year. The two-weight National Elite Champion, who has shared the ring with the likes of Jono Carroll, James Tennyson and Archie Sharp, fought three times in as many months hoping to set up an Irish title fight in 2023.

The IGB fighter, who was initially linked to Date, has gotten his tlitl.

The nomadic Moran revealed he has his BUI licence back and thus is ready to fight on home soil for the first time since he defeated Gyorgy Mizsei in the National Stadium in 2019.

The Munster man has been involved in a war of words with Limerick’s Paddy Donovan and the pair were said to be in the Katie Taylor homecoming undercard frame. However, Waterford and a fight with Geraghty are in the popular fighter’s immediate future.

Moran comes home to fight in his home county for the first time as a pro just a week after Jason Quigley tops an Elite Sheer card in Dublin.