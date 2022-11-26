Declan Geraghty wins in Scotland

Declan Geraghty’s mission back to prominence continued successfully in Scotland tonight.

‘Pretty Boy’ went into winter with just one fight and one win under his belt since 2019 – but now boasts two wins in just over a month, and has eyes on a December victory.

The former amateur of note shut out Berman Sanchez at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen to register career win number 22.

The southpaw stylist was in control from start to finish and came away with a 40-36 win.

The Ian Gaughran managed talent is scheduled to appear at the Town Hall, Elgin on December 17. A win there and it’s said he will survey domestic options with hopes of challenging for a BUI Celtic or Irish title in 2023.

“I’m probably the most underachieving boxer in Ireland,” Geraghty told Irish-boxing.com previously.

“Only time will tell what level I fight at going forward. We’ll see over the next 3 months and after I have the few fights we have linked up. I will be done after this last run. Three, four maybe five fights max then I’ll become fat and lazy.

“What do I want to achieve? F*ck all I’d just like an aul fight now again and to take a bit of stress out in the ring,” he adds before admitting he has been frustrated with how things have gone, particularly of late.

“I’ve been very frustrated. I’ve had 26 fights 25 on BoxRec and my boxing career has been so much stop and go.”

The wins sees Geraghty improve to 23-5.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Guglielminotti – The Fighting Irish (@ThefIrish)