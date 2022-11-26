CHAMPION of the WORLD – Cliona D’Arcy wins World Youth GOLD

Cliona D’Arcy is Champion of the World.

The Tobar Pheadair fighter won World Youth Championships heavyweight gold tonight.

The Gort teen defeated India’s Kirti Kirti in the heavyweight final in La Nucia, Spain, stepping onto the top of the podium via a unanimous 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 points decision.

The victory confirms the Galway starlet as the best youth heavyweight in the world and means she’s won European and World youth gold in an amazing year.

D’Arcy becomes only the third Irish fighter to win gold at World Youth Championship level following in the footsteps of Ray Moylette and Joe Ward.

Champion of the Woooorrrlllllldddddd!🥇🥇🥇#TeamIreland heavyweight, Cliona D'Arcy of Tobar Pheadair has claimed the World Youth Championship title, following a 5-0 win over India. pic.twitter.com/TsS4VRBHtG — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 26, 2022

D’Arcy looked to box off the back foot in the first round and check hooked well off both hands early on.

She was able to walk her foe onto some clean right hands too, although the Indian enjoyed success when she did close the space.

All but one judge preferred the more skilled approach of the Irish fighter and she took the first session 4-1.

D’Arcy took an ‘if it’s not broke don’t fix it’ approach to the second stanza, the fighter who scored a first-round knockout in the quarter-finals showing off her accuracy and skill to take the round across the board.

The Gort fighter just had to avoid disaster in the last to ensure gold and she did just that. The Indian pilled on the pressure, but D’Arcy was more than ready and continued to walk her on to shots, while showing grit and fight when needs be.

While D’Arcy was Team Ireland’s only podium topper she wasn’t the record-breaking squad’s only medalist. Five Team Ireland boxers come home with bronze, and invaluable international experience. Team Co-Captains 67kg Jim Donovan and 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, alongside 80kg Nathan Ojo and 70kg Laura Moran received their medals today.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham