‘Haven’t a f**king clue’ – TJ Doheny not happy with ‘shock win’ claims

Only people ‘who haven’t a f*cking clue’ what TJ Doheny is about were shocked by his latest knockout win.

Doheny returned to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, the scene of his most recent and most famous wins, on Tuesday morning [Irish time] and recorded another big victory.

‘The Power’ stopped American Japhethlee Llamido within a round to take another stride toward another world title shot.

The win is the latest chapter in what is becoming a legendary Irish boxing career and was widely lauded online.

However, those calling it an ‘upset’ or ‘shock’ were in for a Halloween fright, as the former IBF super bantamweight world champion let them know there was no surprise element to the result.

Shock for some people.

People who haven’t a fucking clue about my life!! https://t.co/E0c16aZzqQ — TJ Doheny (@TjDoheny) October 31, 2023

The Laois native, who turns 37 this week, took offense to suggestions a former world champion was an underdog going into a fight with a boxer with less than 15 fights on his resume.

He also seemed upset people were caught off guard by the manner of victory, considering he had stopped 18 fighters previously including his last foe in Japan.

In true straight-shooting Doheny fashion, the fighter, who was the bookie’s underdog going into the clash, commented on numerous posts from media outlets that suggested the Portlaoise BC fighter had registered a ‘shock’ win.

The shot that sent TJ Doheny on the path to a first-round KO win in Japan today. pic.twitter.com/zBbtSSuWGX — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) October 31, 2023

The Australian-based Irish fighter’s latest win should increase his two-time world champion hopes. Doheny is already highly ranked with the WBO, who have Japanese ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue as champion. He has been linked to the P4P star but it’s rumoured Inoue may move up if he unifies the entire division.

Speaking online after his win, the WBO Asia Pacific title holder wasn’t for name-dropping, rather he just said he wanted to fight.