World Junior Championship team named

Twelve Team Ireland boxers will contest the IBA World Junior Championships in Yerevan, Armenia across late November and early December.

Six male and six female prospects will compete for medals at the prestigious international event between November 24th to December 4th.

The team is as follows:

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tiegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

50Kg James Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue Olympic, Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer

The last World Junior events were held in 2015 – the men’s tournament was in St Petersburg, Russia, and the women’s was in Chinese Taipei.

The last time Team Ireland contested in the Armenian capital was at the 2022 Men’s European Championships – Gabriel Dossen came home with middleweight gold, and Dylan Eagleson claimed bantamweight silver.

Post