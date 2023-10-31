World Junior Championship team named
Twelve Team Ireland boxers will contest the IBA World Junior Championships in Yerevan, Armenia across late November and early December.
Six male and six female prospects will compete for medals at the prestigious international event between November 24th to December 4th.
The team is as follows:
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tiegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
50Kg James Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue Olympic, Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer
The last World Junior events were held in 2015 – the men’s tournament was in St Petersburg, Russia, and the women’s was in Chinese Taipei.
The last time Team Ireland contested in the Armenian capital was at the 2022 Men’s European Championships – Gabriel Dossen came home with middleweight gold, and Dylan Eagleson claimed bantamweight silver.