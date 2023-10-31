Tokyo TJ Does it Again – KO1 for Doheny in Japan

The ‘Rockstar’ of the Orient TJ Doheny continues his amazing career encore in Japan.

The former world champion successfully defended his WBO Asia Pacific super bantamweight title in his favourite boxing ring to prolong one of the best and certainly the more unique Irish fight careers.

‘The Power’ powered his way through the previously undefeated Japhethlee Llamido, an American of Philippine descent whom Golden Boy once had high hopes for.

TJ Doheny



My front-runner for Irish Fighter of the Year 2023



Two HUGE knockout wins in Tokyo over Kazuki Nakajima and Japhethlee Llamido pic.twitter.com/cWQ18PE7jC — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) October 31, 2023

The Australian-based Portlaoise fighter dropped his rival with a huge left hand early in the first round and instantly set about securing the finish. He followed up with an all-out attack and forced the referee to step in and end the 12-round fight in round 1.

Doheny, who is now 4-0 in Japan, had injected new life into his career when he upset Kazuki Nakajima in a win-or-bust clash in Japan in June, his stock particularly in Asia will now rise further and talk of another world title shot becomes more realistic.

He's done it again. Might as well make @TjDoheny the emperor https://t.co/hE1YTYYYxH — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) October 31, 2023

The win was also the Kiko Martinez of Japan’s third at Korakuen Hall in Japan, a venue where he also upset Ryosuke Iwasaa to become IBF super bantamweight champion of the world.

The 36-year-old’s record now reads 25-4 with 19 knockouts, Llamido slips to 11-1 after the defeat.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after Doheny’s last victory in the venue manager Mike Altamura said:

“TJ’s a rockstar in the Orient!

“He’s a genuinely respected and revered name amongst the fight game over there.”