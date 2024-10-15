MEDAL ALERT – Carleigh Irving Secures European Bronze AT LEAST

Carleigh Irving strutted confidentially onto the continental podium in Sofia today.

The Oakleaf boxer claimed European U22 bronze courtesy of an assured quarter-final display in Bulgaria.

Irving accounted for Memphara Mammadova of Azerbaijan to claim bronze at the very least and a semi-final slot.

The Derry native had too much by way of skill, movement and ring generalship for her 48kg opponent.

In fact, she was so much in control, that she looked an International veteran on her European U22 debut.

Irving took every round on every card to whitewash a talented foe and become Ireland’s first medalist at 2024 installment of the tournament.

Five more Irish boxers contest for medals across a busy Tuesday with Robyn Kelly, Niamh Fay, Kaci Rock, Bethany Doocey and Lisa O’Rourke all in quarter-finals action.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott.