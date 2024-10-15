MEDAL ALERT – Carleigh Irving Secures European Bronze AT LEAST
Carleigh Irving strutted confidentially onto the continental podium in Sofia today.
The Oakleaf boxer claimed European U22 bronze courtesy of an assured quarter-final display in Bulgaria.
Irving accounted for Memphara Mammadova of Azerbaijan to claim bronze at the very least and a semi-final slot.
The Derry native had too much by way of skill, movement and ring generalship for her 48kg opponent.
In fact, she was so much in control, that she looked an International veteran on her European U22 debut.
Irving took every round on every card to whitewash a talented foe and become Ireland’s first medalist at 2024 installment of the tournament.
Five more Irish boxers contest for medals across a busy Tuesday with Robyn Kelly, Niamh Fay, Kaci Rock, Bethany Doocey and Lisa O’Rourke all in quarter-finals action.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia
Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith
R&J: Mal Scott.