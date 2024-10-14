Bobbi Flood and Roy Colgan Move to Within Touching Distance of European Medal
Roy Colgan and Bobbi Flood moved to within one win of a European U22 medal on a mixed-day for Team Ireland in Sofia.
The young Dubs progressed to the quarter-finals at their respective weights on a day Kian Hedderman and James Whelan exited the contest.
Avona’s Colgan secured his final eight place, following a 4-1 split decision win over Juraj Bona of Slovakia. The first-time European U22 contestant boxes his quarter on Wednesday.
Cabra’s Flood joined Colgan and and Gavin Ryan in the final eight defeating Mohammad Issa of Israel by the same 4-1 scoreline.
Limerick’s Hedderman and Dublin Dockland’s Whelan fell at the first hurdle suffering defeat to Georgia’s Giorgii Gutsaev and Croatia’s Antonio Grabic respectively.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia
Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith
R&J: Mal Scott.