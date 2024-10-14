Bobbi Flood and Roy Colgan Move to Within Touching Distance of European Medal

Roy Colgan and Bobbi Flood moved to within one win of a European U22 medal on a mixed-day for Team Ireland in Sofia.

The young Dubs progressed to the quarter-finals at their respective weights on a day Kian Hedderman and James Whelan exited the contest.

Avona’s Colgan secured his final eight place, following a 4-1 split decision win over Juraj Bona of Slovakia. The first-time European U22 contestant boxes his quarter on Wednesday.

Cabra’s Flood joined Colgan and and Gavin Ryan in the final eight defeating Mohammad Issa of Israel by the same 4-1 scoreline.

Limerick’s Hedderman and Dublin Dockland’s Whelan fell at the first hurdle suffering defeat to Georgia’s Giorgii Gutsaev and Croatia’s Antonio Grabic respectively.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia

Physiotherapist: Ceire Smith

R&J: Mal Scott.