Larry Fryers to fight undefeated ‘teen sensation’ on ESPN this weekend

Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] will be out to upset a Top Rank prospect in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Monaghan native confirmed he was set to fight for the first time in 2021 on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s clash with Nabima’s Jeremiah Nakathila at the Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas on June 12.

He has since revealed he will take on another prospect from the Top Rank stable and is eyeing an upset win.

The 30-year-old trades leather with Xander Zayas [8(6)-0] hoping to put back to back step up defeats behind him on the TV card.

The American based Puerto Rico native has eight wins to his names, six of which have come inside the distance, despite only being 18-years of age.

Indeed, he has been called a teen sensation in some quarters. It’s the not the first time ‘Lethal Larry’ has been given an upset chance on a big platform.

He failed to derail the likes of Wesley Ferrer and Top Rank’s John Bauza in his last two fights and signed to fight knockout artist Elvis Rodriguez before Covid put paid to that clash.

The former New York resident then had something similar happen when he signed to fight former world champion Rances Barthelemy.

Speaking about this weekend’s fight online he said: “We go again and the lucky guy in the opposite corner will be undefeated fighter, Xander Zayas. I love a good challenge and I expect a great one here but there’s only going to be one winner and that’s me, I’m sure of that. Anybody interested in seeing the fight it will be shown on ESPN +.”

The fight will also represent Fryer’s first under the watchful eye of Irish fight legend Wayne McCullough.

‘Lethal’ teamed up with the ‘Pocket Rocket’ when he traded New York for Las Vegas in April and the pair have been working together since.

The fruits of that labour will be seen in under two weeks time as the Monaghan man fights on a Top Rank card.