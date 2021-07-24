How To Watch Emmet Brennan’s Olympic Debut – Details and Time

The next chapter of the Irish boxing Cinderella Story begins on Sunday as Emmet Brennan becomes the second Irish fighter to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kurt Walker got Ireland off to a winning start in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Canal BC featherweight beat Spaniard Jose Quiles Brotons in the Round of 32 to set up a mouthwatering clash with Uzbekistan’s gold medal favourite and reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov.

Dockland’s fighter, Brennan makes is next up and makes his Olympic debut on Sunday [July 25].

Unlike Walker, the Dubliner fights at a reasonable hour and will trade leather in the Kokugikan Arena at 12:42pm.

Brennan hasn’t been done any favours in the draw. In the Round of 32 he is matched with Uzbekistan’s Dilshodbek Ruzmetov – a silver medallist at the last World Championships and the reigning Asian champ.

You can watch the fight on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

The remainder of the draw is as follows:

July 26th

Last 32

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Carlo Paalm (Philippines)

Last 16

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Irma Testa (Italy) or Lludmila Voronstova (ROC)

JUly 27th

Last 16

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Albert Menque (Cameroon) or Thabiso Dlanini (Swz)

JUly 28th

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Li Qian (China)

July 30th

Last 16

60hk Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Rebecca Nicoli (Italy) or Esmerelda Falcon (Mexico)