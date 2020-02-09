DATE, CITY, OPPONENT – Eddie Hearn confirms British title fight for James Tennyson

James Tennyson [26(22)-3(3)] will fight for the British title this summer in hostile territory.

The Belfast lightweight’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has revealed that an agreement has been reached and that Tennyson will travel to face Welshman Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-1(0)] for the vacant belt in May.

“We’ve got another show we’re working on – we’d like to go back to Cardiff,” Hearn told iFL TV before suggesting Saturday May 9th as the likely date

“I’ve agreed James Tennyson for Gavin Gwynne for the British lightweight title.”

“I agreed terms for Lee Selby against [George] Kambosos Jnr in a final eliminator for the IBF.”

“Big fight planned for Joe Cordina as well.”

Tennyson challenged for the featherweight British title back in April 2016 where he was stopped to the body by champion Ryan Walsh.

Now two weights north with Irish, European, and Commonwealth super featherweight straps in the bag – along with a world title challenge – Tennyson moved into position for a second shot at the Lonsdale belt following a final eliminator win over Craig Evans.

This win over Evans had been hoped to be for the title itself but champion Cordina had not yet vacated. The Welsh Olympian, now at super feather, is out of the way and it’s another Welshman in the way for Tennyson.

Gwynne won the Welsh title in 2017 and pushed Cordina hard for the British championship last August, eventually losing a competitive unanimous decision

The 29-year-old rangy puncher is managed by the Sanigars and bounced back from his sole career loss with a win over journeyman Abdon Cesar.

The six foot Merthyr Tydfil fighter will have home advantage in terms of location but Tennyson will be the ‘home’ boxer on May 9th having recently signed a promotional deal with Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

This deal came off the back of four successive KOs for the Mark Dunlop-managed fighter since moving to lightweight