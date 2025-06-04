INTRODUCING – Sean Tyndall

Sean Tyndall says he will light a fireworks fuse when he punches for pay this weekend.

The Bray debutant has promised to bring a dynamic, fan-friendly style to the pro ranks – and the boxer, who gloves off against Tom Ramsden in Eston Leisure Centre this Saturday, is planning to showcase it in full in his first professional outing.

“My style brings a lot to the table — very hard-hitting and explosive power — but not only that, I can move, box, and use my head,” Tyndall told Irish-boxing.com ahead of his paid bow.

“I’m just looking to go out and enjoy myself, soak in the whole experience, and learn from it. If the KO comes, it comes. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Like his older brother Matthew Tyndall, the new to the scene teen, was known as an underage amateur of note and like his Irish title challenging sibling he turns over young.

He suggests a lack of oppurtuinities in the vest inspired his decision to make the move.

“I was number one at my weight for a long time but still didn’t get picked for certain tournaments — or they just didn’t send a team altogether,” he explained. “That’s why I made the decision to turn pro,” he adds before sharing his excitement.

“I’m very excited for my debut on the weekend. It has been a long time coming now.”

While the focus is firmly on enjoying the experience and getting the job done on the night, the 19-year-old has already set clear early-career goals.

“My goal for now is to get to 10-0. When that happens, we’ll see where things are going and set new goals from there.”

The debut challenge is expected to be a tricky one, but the new pro believes he’s more than capable of handling whatever’s thrown at him.

“I’m expecting a very tough opponent — very awkward — but it will be no bother to me.”