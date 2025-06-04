Thomas O’Toole Ready to Knock It Out of the Park at Fenway

Thomas O’Toole is ready to show his world-level credentials at a venue associated with the World Series this weekend.

‘The Kid’ believes his fight this weekend at Fenway Park could be the springboard to the world stage.

The Galway light heavyweight fights in one of America’s most iconic sporting venues this Saturday, facing the toughest test of his career in the shape of Vaughn Alexander.

The Boston-based southpaw is embracing the moment and plans to knock it out of the park with a statement performance.

“It’s amazing to fight at Fenway. I’m just another Irishman bringing boxing excitement back to the city. I’ve made this my home and I get great support.”

The historic venue, home to the Boston Red Sox, will host professional boxing for just the second time in its century-long history — and O’Toole is well aware of what it means to the local Irish community.

“It’s huge for people here, this is history, and this is their most historic stadium.”

The Celtic Eagles graduate is determined to ensure it’s not just a big moment for local sports fans but also a breakout moment for himself.

“A win here shows I’m ready for that world stage, so that’s why I’m excited for the opportunity.”

The 27-year-old had originally been due to face a different opponent in Laurent Humes , but says a change in the corner hasn’t affected his mindset — in fact, it’s only raised the stakes.

“I don’t have much thoughts on him pulling out. All I know is I have a tougher test in front of me now and I’m looking forward to it.”

Abreu may be a step up, but O’Toole remains confident, calling this a statement opportunity.

“I predict a win — simple as that. This fight will show the level I’m at.”

The Conemara native isn’t the only Galway man to be fighting in a Stadium this month, Kieran Molloy tops a Pearse Stadium card.

“That fight in Pearse Stadium is huge,” he comments. “Nothing like it has been done before. A great night of fights. I don’t think I’ll make it, but I’ll be for sure watching!”