“I Plan on Doing the Same” – Pierce O’Leary Inspired by Bernard Dunne Era

Pierce O’Leary is on a mission to bring big nights back to the capital – and he’s drawing inspiration from one of the city’s most iconic boxing heroes.

‘Big Bang’ has the oppurtuinity to bring his career to the next level when he fights Liam Dillion for the vacant EBU light welterweight title on Queensberry’s massive Portman Road card this weekend.

Claim the strap and he will become only the sixteenth Irish European champion and the first Dub to don the famous blue strap since ‘Dublin’s Number One Son’ Bernard Dunne.

Dunne, claimed the strap by defeating the Brendan Ingle-trained Esham Pickering on a ractious night at the Point Theatre, and used it as a spark to set the Dublin boxing scene ablaze.

Inner City star, O’Leary, says he remembers vividly the buzz around the Clondalkin native’s European and world title nights in the 2000s, and believes he can create a similar wave of excitement for a new generation.

“I remember Bernard Dunne fought in the stadium and then went to the 3Arena. It was something big – great marketing, great fanbase. I plan on doing the same.”

O’Leary has already developed a loyal following, and believes that winning the European title is just the beginning of his plans for Dublin boxing.

“Absolutely, I want to become a big name – no question about it. And I believe I will.”

The big punching star in the making has hinted at discussions already taking place for a potential homecoming show later this year and it’s understood victory on Saturday will set up an August homecoming.

To join the list of Irish European title holders and to ensure he leads a Dublin boxing revival, the Dublin Docklands graduate has to defeat a solid British performer this weekend.

He is determined to make sure there is no room for error and has no intentions of leaving his continental fate in the hands of others.

“Becoming European champion is something I’ve always wanted. Even as an amateur, I was always on the back end of wrong decisions. Now I’m getting another opportunity to become European champion – and I’m going to take it with both hands. I’m not leaving it to the judges.”