Four Irish titles in Ten fights? – McDonagh targets Elite success



Martin McDonagh hopes to make it an amazing four National Championships in just 10 fights come November 11.



The Crumlin super heavyweight has burst onto the scene over the last 12 months winning, Novice, Under-22, and most recently Senior National titles – and doing so in five fights.



He now enters the Elites where he could continue his meteoric rise if he comes out on top of a field that includes William John McCartan, Sam Ilesanmi and Daniel Fakoyede.



“Next one on now is the Elites. I’m going for the Elites,” he told Irish-boxing.com after his Senior win.



There seems to be Dean ‘Breakfast’ Gardener-sized super heavyweight hole to be filled in the High Performance. Team Ireland didn’t take anyone to compete at last Olympic qualifiers at the heaviest weight, so the number 1 slot is up for grabs. It may be the winner of November Elites may get the chance to fight for Olympic qualification next year.



“Paris is a dream for anyone to box for your country, but I’m not long boxing. All I have six fights [in Ireland], so I’m doing alright but it’s all learning,” he adds.



Reflecting on his win over Harry Geraghty of Santy after an entertaining fight McDonagh said: “He was tough. He liked to stand and come forward. I didn’t even know what he looked like until today. The first time I saw it was when he stood on the other side of the ring.”

Photo credit Matthew Spalding.